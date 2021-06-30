Menu
Perry Miles Worley
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Perry Miles Worley

Perry Miles Worley, 75, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, June 28, 2021. He was born on June 23, 1946, in Danville, Va., to Arthur and Violet Barrow Worley.

He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company with 31 years of service. On July 3, 1965, he married Patsy Wells Worley, his wife of 55 years, who survives.

He loved classic cars and surf fishing with friends and family. Most of all he loved his family and being a support to them whenever needed.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, James Fred Worley; and two sisters, Annette W. Wall and Cassie W. Smith. Surviving are sisters, Ruth W. Turpin, Helen W. Turpin (James Keith Turpin), and Gail W. Scearce (Clyde Scearce), all of Danville, Va., and Barbara W. Motley of Hayes, Va.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Townes Funeral Home from 6:30 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Jody Pollard officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens.

Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Air, NC 27030.

Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Worley family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Jul
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
