Philip Carter
April 27, 1947 - May 31, 2021
Philip "Phil" Lauman Carter, age 74, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born on April 27, 1947 in Danville, Virginia. Phil honorably served our country on active duty in the Marines from 1969 to 1971. Phil attended Averett College, Virginia Technical Institute, and lastly at Wake Forest University where he obtained an M.S. degree in Math.
Phil spent his professional career of more than 40 years as a Systems Developer and Data Base Administrator at the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina. His customer was always the Environmental Protection Agency. He married Jan Helen (Haley) Carter in 1988 and they spent their careers and lived in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
Phil and Jan retired to the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area in 2014. Phil and his sisters had visited the beach during their summer vacations growing up. Phil was an avid sportsman. He loved being a member of the Horry County Chapter of the Wildlife Action Club. He also was highly active in his Carolina Forest Community Church. He was an enthusiastic boater and golfer. He played table tennis and tennis on his college teams.
Phil was the beloved husband for nearly 33 years of Jan H. Carter; cherished brother to Elizabeth Pomeranz and Catharine Meador; brother-in-law of Merry Haley Dennis (Bruce); dear uncle to Robert (Rachel) Pomeranz, John Pomeranz, and Robin Woodson (Brian); plus cousin to Betsey Puls (Lou) and Cathy LoPresti; nephew to Johnny Carter; and Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Services: Celebration of Life Service at Carolina Forest Community Church at 1381 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. Visiting hours will be at the church on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. Service will begin at 2 p.m. The graveside service will be held at Mount View Cemetery in Danville, Virginia on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 12 p.m.
Live Stream: If you are unable to attend in person, the Celebration of Life service will be Live Streamed on the Facebook Page of Carolina Forest Community Church and McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.. The service will also be available later for viewing.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Horry County Wildlife Action Club, P.O.Box 682, Aynor, SC 29511. You may also donate to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or call 1-866-382-4253 or visit https://www.gideons.org/donate
