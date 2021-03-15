Menu
Philip Reid
1930 - 2021
Philip Reid

July 24, 1930 - March 14, 2021

Philip Ray Reid, of 123 Matthew Circle, Danville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 90, after several months of declining health.

He was born July 24, 1930, in Spray, N.C. On July 29, 1950, he married Vera Womack Reid. They were married for 70 years. Philip grew up in the Schoolfield area of Danville and attended Schoolfield High School. He was a World War II veteran with a great love for his country, having served in the United States Marines. He also served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He began working for the United States Postal Service in Atlanta, Ga., in 1958 and retired from the post office in Danville in 1987. He then worked as a courier for Sovah Danville Imaging Center until 1999. Philip loved the Lord and was a member of Vandola Baptist Church where he had served on various committees and as a deacon. He loved his family and was very proud of his grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing golf. He had no greater joy than taking his grandchildren to the golf course. Philip enjoyed people, never having met a stranger, and always had an optimistic view of life.

He was predeceased by his mother, Evelyn Long Shorter; by his adoptive parents, Marvin and Molly Reid; and by an infant son.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Karen Reid Brown and husband, David of Danville. Also surviving are his two beloved grandchildren, Rachel Hartlee Brown and Reid Conley Brown.

Services will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Vandola Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Scott Bortz. A private burial will follow at the Blankenship-Thornton Cemetery in Kentuck. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required for those attending the church service. For those who do not wish to enter the church, the service can be heard from your car radio in the church parking lot at 87.9 FM. The family wishes to thank all the wonderful friends, neighbors, medical personnel, and caregiver Chris Barley for their acts of kindness shown in recent months.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Vandola Baptist Church or to Wreaths Across America, an organization which remembers fallen United States veterans and honors those who serve. Wrenn Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Reid family.


Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Service
2:00p.m.
Vandola Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Harold and I both remembered Philip from Schoolfield, well, Philip is with Harold now and they can reminisce. Vera, I send my deepest sympathy. Margie Pool Shropshire
Margie Shropshire
March 20, 2021
After moving to Danville, Phillip was one of the first people my Dad introduced me to. A true Christian gentleman that impacted my life for the better. Family, you are in our thoughts and prayers. In Christian Love Roger and Betty McNeil
Roger and Betty McNeil
March 17, 2021
Sincerest sympathies on your loss. I worked at the Danviile Post Office with Phillip for several years. He was very helpful to me as a new clerk. A very nice man, with a great sense of humor, with whom I always enjoyed working.
Joanie Nations
March 16, 2021
We are sorry for your loss , our prayers will be with you during this time of grief. Love and prayers.
Richard & Jennifer Eames
March 16, 2021
Karen and David, I'm so sorry for the loss of your father. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cindy Burke Thompson
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Phillip was always a pleasure to have a conversation with. I really enjoyed hearing his war stories about his time in the military. I know that he will be missed by all.
Herb Hardy
March 16, 2021
I wish I had my own memories of Uncle Bookie. I just know things mom said. I was just a little kid when I saw him as was so afraid of all the people. I am so sorry he died now, but he is with God now and he is doing well. Just remember my thoughts and prayers are with Aunt Vera and Karen.
Linda Perman
March 15, 2021
Philip was an awesome person. I enjoyed working with him at DDIC. Never a dull moment when he was around. Prayers going up for Karen and David and family. I hope you memories will comfort you.
Joy Walker
March 15, 2021
