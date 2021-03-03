Phillip Michael Kirkland
Phillip Michael Kirkland, 60, of Danville, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Born in Danville on March 23, 1960, he was a son of the late Wyman Kirkland Sr. and Lois Rorrer Kirkland.
He enjoyed being outdoors and loved riding dirt bikes and flying radio controlled planes. He especially loved spending time with his three grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Christopher "Chris" M. Kirkland; three grandchildren, Alexis, Kenzii, and Lucas Kirkland; a brother, Wyman Kirkland Jr.; and his beloved dog, Tyrone.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Kirkland family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 3, 2021.