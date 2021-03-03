Menu
Phillip Michael Kirkland
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Phillip Michael Kirkland

Phillip Michael Kirkland, 60, of Danville, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Born in Danville on March 23, 1960, he was a son of the late Wyman Kirkland Sr. and Lois Rorrer Kirkland.

He enjoyed being outdoors and loved riding dirt bikes and flying radio controlled planes. He especially loved spending time with his three grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Christopher "Chris" M. Kirkland; three grandchildren, Alexis, Kenzii, and Lucas Kirkland; a brother, Wyman Kirkland Jr.; and his beloved dog, Tyrone.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Townes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Kirkland family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Phil was a classmate at GWHS back in the 70s. He was a sweet guy with a great smile. We were all crazy teens then but I remember his curly blond hair and laughter from those days. So sorry to hear of his passing. Prayers and condolences to all his family and loved ones.
Deb (Astin) La Valla
March 6, 2021
BARBARA BROWN
March 3, 2021
