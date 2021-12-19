Menu
Ponzella Lea Williams
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive
Yanceyville, NC
Ponzella Lea Williams

LEASBURG, N.C.

Ms. Ponzella L. Williams of Leasburg, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

A viewing will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2 until 7 p.m. with family present from 3 until 4 p.m. at Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 20, 2021, 1 p.m. with family arriving 12:30 p.m. at the Caswell County Civic Center in Yanceyville, N.C. Interment will follow in the Lea Williams Family Cemetery.

(FACIAL MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SERVICES).

Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Dr., Yanceyville, NC
Dec
20
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Caswell County Civic Center
536 Main St., Yanceyville, NC
Dec
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Caswell County Civic Center
536 Main St., Yanceyville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
