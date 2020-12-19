Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rachel Johnson
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Rachel Johnson

March 24, 1942 - December 17, 2020

Rachel Pruitt Johnson, age 78, of 2449 Shady Grove Rd. Providence, N.C., passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Stratford Health and Rehab.

Mrs. Johnson was born on March 24, 1942, in Pelham, N.C., a daughter of the late Alex Pruitt and Willie Melvin Pruitt. She lived her life in Pelham and Providence where she was employed with Corning Glass until her retirement. She was married to Doug Johnson who survives and was a member of Gatewood Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Joel Johnson (Jennifer) and Robin Shepheard (Davis); grandchildren, Seth Johnson, Saige Johnson, 1LT, Joshua Puccio and Sidney Shepheard; great-grandson, Easton Frame; brothers, Wilson, Jimmy and Larry Pruitt; sisters, Virginia Thompson, Sylvia Adams, Gloria Bowes, Donna Gardner, Cheryl Edwards, Joyce Reid and Janie Beggarly.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Pruitt.

Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Schoolfield Cemetery with the Reverend Adrian Moore officiating. The family will be receiving friends at her son, Joel's home, 2857 Seamster Rd. Providence, N.C., 27315 on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The family requests that anyone coming into the home to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Swicegood Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Johnson family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Joel's home
2857 Seamster Rd., Providence, NC
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Schoolfield Cemetery
Schoolfield Drive, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Swicegood Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sincere condolences
Mel & Shelbia Battle
December 20, 2020
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS
Harry Adams
December 20, 2020
My Thoughts and Prayers are with Rachel's family. She was a very sweet neighbor and co-worker. She will be missed. R.I.P.
Shirley Price
December 19, 2020
So sorry to see this. My deepest sympathy to all the family. I went to school with Rachel, and she was a sweet person.
Bobbi J Renn
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results