Rachel Johnson
March 24, 1942 - December 17, 2020
Rachel Pruitt Johnson, age 78, of 2449 Shady Grove Rd. Providence, N.C., passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Stratford Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Johnson was born on March 24, 1942, in Pelham, N.C., a daughter of the late Alex Pruitt and Willie Melvin Pruitt. She lived her life in Pelham and Providence where she was employed with Corning Glass until her retirement. She was married to Doug Johnson who survives and was a member of Gatewood Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Joel Johnson (Jennifer) and Robin Shepheard (Davis); grandchildren, Seth Johnson, Saige Johnson, 1LT, Joshua Puccio and Sidney Shepheard; great-grandson, Easton Frame; brothers, Wilson, Jimmy and Larry Pruitt; sisters, Virginia Thompson, Sylvia Adams, Gloria Bowes, Donna Gardner, Cheryl Edwards, Joyce Reid and Janie Beggarly.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Andrew Pruitt.
Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Schoolfield Cemetery with the Reverend Adrian Moore officiating. The family will be receiving friends at her son, Joel's home, 2857 Seamster Rd. Providence, N.C., 27315 on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The family requests that anyone coming into the home to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Swicegood Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Johnson family.
Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com
, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker,
and www.godanriver.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 19, 2020.