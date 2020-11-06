Ralph Russell Wall
November 4, 1933 - May 2, 2020
Ralph Russell Wall, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Central Blvd Church of God with the Reverend John Meadows officiating.
The family is requesting no formal visitation and that attendees wear masks to the service. www.wrenn-yeatts.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.