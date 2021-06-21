Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Lee Allen
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Raymond Lee Allen

May 3, 1934 - June 19, 2021

Raymond Lee Allen, 87, Danville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born on May 3, 1934, in Brosville, Va., to the late Dewey Lee Allen and the late Levie Ruth White Allen. Raymond was married to Mary Sue Allen who predeceased him on September 2, 2011. They were married for over 50 years.

Mr. Allen was a member of Keeling Baptist Church. He was retired from Lorillard Tobacco and was former owner of Mel's Diner.

Raymond is survived by his son, Danny Allen (Cathy) Danville; three daughters, Terri Powell (Jerry) of Blanch, N.C., Debra Anderson (Ronnie) of Danville, and Kathy Terpay (John) of Mechanicsville, Va.; three sisters, Alma Bowman of Sutherlin, Shirley Turner and Ann Jordan, both of Danville, Va.; six grandchildren, Brandy Talbott (Jon), Christy Murphy (Shawn), Alex Terpay (Kelsey), Andrew Terpay, Beverly Rembold and Mary Lee Sampson; and seven great-grandchildren, Amanda Talbott, Abigail Talbott, Ashleigh Talbott, Benson Terpay, Coleman Rembold, Zachary Jones, and Zoe Thompson. Raymond is also survived by a special friend, Sally Crumpton.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two sisters, Pauline Holland and Myrtle Arnn; three brothers, Averett Allen, Everett Allen, and Curtis Allen; and two grandchildren, Lisa Allen and Ronnie Anderson Jr.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va., with Pastor Avery Stevens officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Keeling Baptist Church, 1218 Keeling Rd., Keeling, VA 24566.

Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel is serving the Allen family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue, Danville, VA
Jun
22
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Terri and Debra, I'm so very sorry to hear about your Dad. My thoughts, love and prayers are with you and your families. May God hold you all close in comfort during this time of grief and loss. May the memories carry you through this difficult time.
Daryl Rigney
Friend
June 22, 2021
All of you are in my thoughts and pprayers.i love yall
Kimberly Smith
June 22, 2021
I AM TRULY SO SAD AND SORRY TO HEAR OF RAYMOND'S DEATH , IT BREAKS MY HEART !!!! HE WAS A SUPER GREAT MAN ; I USED TO LOOK FORWARD TO GOING TO WORK WITH RAYMOND AT MEL'S !!!! WE WORKED TOGETHER MAKING SANDWICHS AND PLATE ALSO !!!! HE WAS THE KIND PERSON THAT WOULD KEEP YOU LAUGHING ALL DAY !!!! IT WAS MY PLEASURE TO WORK WITH HIM !!!!!! YOU ALL ARE IN MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS !!!!!
Donna ( Bennett ) Harrah
June 22, 2021
Knew Raymond from senior bowling league. He was a true gentleman. Danny, I will be praying for you and your family during such a difficult time. You will have many memories to cherish.
Ruby Doss
Friend
June 21, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. We worked together for a long time at Lorillard. Wonderful memories.
Jerry Clay
June 21, 2021
Raymond you will be missed,you had such a great sense of humor and always smiling, it was great to have known you and and first met you through bowling in senior citizens bowling league, you will be great missed,it was an honor to have known you Raymond your friend Jerry
Jerry Blair
Friend
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results