Raymond Parks Sr.
February 8, 1937 - November 29, 2020
Raymond Douglas "Buddy' Parks Sr., 83, of Danville, Va., went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his residence after a long decline in health.
His life was dedicated to his faith, church, and family. With his father's passing at age 12, he learned the meaning of hard work and love of family; this strength molded his character for a lifetime. He was an avid gardener and fisherman. He kept friends and family in fresh supply of vegetables.
Born on February 8, 1937, in Hansonville, Va., later moving to Meadowview, Va., where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Corinne Widener Parks. They moved to Danville, Va. to work in Dan River Mills. An electrician by trade he worked at Dan River Mills, Disston, and Goodyear Tire and Rubber (where her retired).
He was among the first employees who formed the local URW Credit Union. He served as the first electoral president of the Danville's local URW Credit Union (so small this position was volunteer, but he believed in the credit union movement). He served on many boards and committees through the years, sometimes just going to water the flowers in his later years. He was a member of Shermont Baptist Church.
Mr. Parks is survived by his son, Donald Wayne Parks (Sandra) of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Lauren Parks (Travis), Seth Parks, and Jennifer Babish (Matt); great-grandchildren, Morgan Babish and Tegan Babish; brothers, Harry Parks and Bill Parks, both of Richmond, Va.; and sister, Virginia Lowe of Lebanon, Va.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Gilmer and Edith Clark Parks; wife, Corinne Widener Parks; and son, Raymond Douglas Parks Jr.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Ryan Riley officiating. Interment will follow at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that donations be made to the Brosville Fire Department, 11912 Martinsville Hwy, Danville, VA 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Parks family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 2, 2020.