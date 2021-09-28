Reginald DeAngelo Poole
February 12, 1964 - September 26, 2021
Mr. Reginald DeAngelo Poole, known as "Rick", was born in Pittsylvania County on February 12, 1964 and departed this life on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Rick attended the Danville City Public Schools. He loved his family and friends. When he was around, you could always count on a laugh or two. Rick will be greatly missed. He was employed at Unique for many years. He was a Dallas Cowboys Fan.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Willmon and Marie Poole; grandmothers, Geneva White and Hattie Poole; grandfather, Garland Poole; brother, Willmon Poole Jr.; and sister, Geneva P. Conley.
He leaves to cherish his memory children, Keona Gatewood, LaShawnda Venable (Michael), Jaron Hairston and Tierra Robertson; five grandchildren all of Danville, Va/; three brothers, Alvesta Poole (Lucy), and T.C. Poole (Ann), both of Danville, Va., and Herbert Poole (Lisa) of Collinsville, Va.; six sisters, Peggy Anderson, Rebecca Carter (Robert), Sandra Corbett (Larry), Yvonne Shelton (Windzell), Yvette Hairston, and Maxine Carter (Johnny) all of Danville, Va.; three aunts, Sherdena Foreman, Clara Harper and Esther Hiett, all of Danville, Va.; a special lady friend; his caregivers, Clay Lipford (Tracy); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Special Thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, and J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 447 Old South Main Street, Danville, Va., the Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., Funeral Director, (434) 799-9262. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
"Our Family Servicing Your Family"
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 28, 2021.