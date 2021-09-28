Menu
Reginald DeAngelo Poole
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA
Reginald DeAngelo Poole

February 12, 1964 - September 26, 2021

Mr. Reginald DeAngelo Poole, known as "Rick", was born in Pittsylvania County on February 12, 1964 and departed this life on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Rick attended the Danville City Public Schools. He loved his family and friends. When he was around, you could always count on a laugh or two. Rick will be greatly missed. He was employed at Unique for many years. He was a Dallas Cowboys Fan.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Willmon and Marie Poole; grandmothers, Geneva White and Hattie Poole; grandfather, Garland Poole; brother, Willmon Poole Jr.; and sister, Geneva P. Conley.

He leaves to cherish his memory children, Keona Gatewood, LaShawnda Venable (Michael), Jaron Hairston and Tierra Robertson; five grandchildren all of Danville, Va/; three brothers, Alvesta Poole (Lucy), and T.C. Poole (Ann), both of Danville, Va., and Herbert Poole (Lisa) of Collinsville, Va.; six sisters, Peggy Anderson, Rebecca Carter (Robert), Sandra Corbett (Larry), Yvonne Shelton (Windzell), Yvette Hairston, and Maxine Carter (Johnny) all of Danville, Va.; three aunts, Sherdena Foreman, Clara Harper and Esther Hiett, all of Danville, Va.; a special lady friend; his caregivers, Clay Lipford (Tracy); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Special Thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, and J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 447 Old South Main Street, Danville, Va., the Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., Funeral Director, (434) 799-9262. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com "Our Family Servicing Your Family"
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 28, 2021.
MY DEEPEST, MOST HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES ARE WITH THE ENTIRE FAMILY.
TRACY
September 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Alvesta and Lucy Poole and all of Reginald's family. He is not suffering any more and is enjoying Heaven in all it's glory!! Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Joan S Holley
Friend
September 28, 2021
