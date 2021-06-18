Menu
Remonia Neshall
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive
Yanceyville, NC
Remonia Neshall

February 12, 1958 - June 14, 2021

DURHAM, N.C.

Mrs. Remonia Neshall Tarpley Guthrie of Durham, N.C., formerly of Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Mrs. Remonia Neshall Tarpley Guthrie was born on February 12, 1958 in Danville, Va. to the late William E. Tarpley and Annie Pearl Law Tarpley. She confessed Christ at a young age and joined the Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church and later became a member of Southside Church of Christ.

Mrs. Remonia Neshall Tarpley Guthrie leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband, Leon Guthrie of the home; two daughters, Davida Annye Guthrie of Columbia, Md., and Kimberly Marie Guthrie of Philadelphia, Pa; seven sisters, Martha L. Waller of Danville, Va.; Tiny A. Williams (Arthur) of Boston, Mass.; Ruby T. Rolley of Boston, Mass.; Barbara Harper of Danville, Va., Sylvia T. Crawley of Philadelphia, Pa.; Pastor Joan Tarpley Robinson of Chatham, Va.; Della Denise Miller of Danville, Va.; a host of other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be Friday, June 18, 2021 from 2 until 7 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. (Facial Masks are required,)

Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Highland Burial Park. Danville, Va.

Condolences may be posted at www.fultton-waltonfuneralhome.com

All services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home 219 Dillard School Drive Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 18, 2021.
So sorry to hear of my friends passing on the behalf of our Class of 1976 from Tunstall High School our sincere condolences goes out to the entire family. Remonia was a sweet person always smiling and talking and always giving encouraging words
Vickie Clark Bonds
Friend
June 19, 2021
