Reva Motley



July 19, 1940 - April 8, 2022



Reva Adams Motley, age 81, of Chatham, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Motley was born July 19, 1940, in Halifax County to the late William Paul Adams and the late Nita Hammack Adams.



Mrs. Motley was a member of Oak Grove Christian Church, was a 1958 graduate of Renan High School, where she was the Salutatorian of her class. Before her retirement, she was the manager of Southern States Cooperative in Chatham with 30 years of service. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.



She is survived by her dedicated husband, Richard G. Motley of the residence; two daughters, Kathryn M. Nicholson and her husband, Tommy of Chatham, Angela M. Rice and her husband, Barry of Hurt; grandchildren, Sarah Steinruck (Pierce), Adam Nicholson (Brooke), James Gregory (Jasmine), Richard Gregory, and Benjamin Gregory; five great-grandchildren; and her loving and kind caretakers, Queenie Womack and Faye Turner. The family is also grateful for the tender and loving care given to Mrs. Motley by all of the hospice caregivers.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services, Chatham Chapel, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be at Oak Grove Christian Church, 20581 US-29, Chatham, VA, 24531, on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mike Waters and Dr. Jerry Foley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Chatham Burial Park. At other times, the family will receive family and friends at the residence.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the Oak Grove Christian Church Building Fund, 572 Robertson Lane, Danville, Virginia 24540.



Norris Funeral Service, Chatham Chapel is assisting the family.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 10, 2022.