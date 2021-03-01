Rex Gideon Turner
Rex Gideon Turner, age 89, of Dry Fork, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 in Danville, Virginia.
Born on March 24, 1931, he was a native of Pittsylvania County and a son of the late Louis Turner and Sally Howell Turner.
Rex was also a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict before retiring from Dan River Inc., with more than 30 years of service.
He was also a member of the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church, where he attended for about 50 years.
Rex was known for showing up for all events about an hour in advance. He absolutely loved hard work and profuse sweating, and immensely enjoyed the outdoors, no matter how cold or hot.
Most of all, he loved Jesus, to whom he gave his heart, and he passionately loved his precious wife, Iris Nadeen Turner, who went to be with the Lord about 15 weeks before the onset of his journey to heaven.
Rex was well known for his astonishing generosity and for his lengthy prayers, which were often preceded by his very robust singing. This frequently prompted him to dance a jig to demonstrate to onlookers how well he felt and how great God is.
Rex was preceded in death by 13 brothers and sisters. He is also survived by his son, Dexter Bryan Turner of Dry Fork, Virginia and by his son, Michael Gideon Turner and his wife, Judy Nichols Turner, both of Lynchburg, Virginia.
In addition, Rex is survived by his grandson, Jared Michael Turner and his wife, Jennifer of North Carolina, who are also the parents of his great-grandchildren, Addi, Brogan and Gideon Turner. Rex is also survived by many nieces and nephews for whom he cared.
A Celebration of Life Service to honor Jesus Christ will be conducted from the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 with the Rev. Gerald Kelley officiating. Friends can connect with the family at the Church beginning at 1 p.m. preceding the service. Interment with military honors will follow in the cemetery adjoining the church.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church, at 3612 Dry Fork Road, Dry Fork, Virginia 24549.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Haskins family. www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 1, 2021.