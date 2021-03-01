Our most sincere condolences to the Turner family. We enjoyed your Mom and Dads company so much in the tours we took with the Korean War Veterans group.The trip that stands out so vivid was the one to Norfolk where we toured the Battleship Wisconsin, the ship young Rex served on. We could hardly keep up w/ him as he pointed out different parts of that massive ship to us. He looked in one window [porthole in Navy talk] and very excitedly exclaimed " there's my bunk over there !" That was the highlight of that trip and we are thankful for his service to the cause of freedom. We are also thankful, God allowed our paths to cross with these wonderful people during this short sojourn on earth. Only God can fill the tremendous void left you with His passing. Our prayer is that He will do just that . Nancy & Dave Newman

Davis E. Newman March 2, 2021