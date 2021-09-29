Menu
Rhonda Lee Moore
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA
Rhonda Lee Moore

Rhonda Lee Moore of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at the age of 55. She was born on June 6, 1966, to the late Sadie Pruitt and the late Vernard Lee Marlowe Sr. in Danville, Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Jimmy Moore Sr.

Rhonda was a member of Chatham Pentecostal Holiness Church. She loved spending time with her family. She loved music and fishing, and her favorite pet Little Man. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Mandy Moore and fiancé, Ashley Stickland; her son, Jimmy "JJ" Moore Jr.; her brother, Vernard Lee Marlowe Jr. and wife, Sharon; her sister-in-law who was like a sister Bonnie Daniel, aunt and uncle Wilson and Doris Scott, and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Carrie Ann Moore; her sister, Patricia Holley Osborne; and her brother, Jerry Dean Marlowe.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Scott Funeral Home with Reverend Obdulio Berrioes and Reverend Mack Myers officiating. A visitation will be held from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the same location. Interment will follow at the Wagner Family Cemetery (Piney Rd, Climax, Virginia). The family will also receive friends and guests at the residence.

Norris-Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chatham Chapel is serving the Moore family. www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Scott Funeral Home
VA
Oct
1
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Scott Funeral Home
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
