Richard Armstrong
Richard Armstrong

May 28, 1953 - March 31, 2022

Richard Browning Armstrong, 68, entered into his heavenly home on March 31, 2022. He was born on May 28, 1953, in Staunton, Va., to the late Betty Lines Armstrong and the late Willard Browning Armstrong. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Stanfield Armstrong.

Richard was a member of Marion Baptist Church, where he served on the hospitality committee. He was a member of Lay Witness missions thru United Methodist Churches. He retired from Times Fiber after 37 years. He loved cooking and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed history, camping trips, and was an avid UVA fan.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two sons, Richard B. Armstrong Jr. (Beth) of New London, Va., and Thomas Armstrong (Nikki) of Gretna, Va.; two daughters, Jennifer Eastwood (Chris) of Ringgold, Va., and Jordan Armstrong (Hunter) of Danville, Va.; one brother, Mike Armstrong (Judy) of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Emmie, Olivia, Audrey, Ellie, Irena, Elijah, Emma Bea, Amelia, Lily, Jaxon, and Noel; and one aunt, Mary Card of Waynesboro, Va.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Marion Baptist Church, Chatham, Va. A funeral will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Marion Baptist Church, Chatham, Va., with Doctor Henry M Meadows officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at other times at the residence of his daughter Jennifer Eastwood.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial donations be made to Mt. Hermon Fire Department, 4268 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540, or Marion Baptist Church, 2669 Marion Rd., Chatham, VA 24531.

Norris Funeral Services

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 2, 2022.
