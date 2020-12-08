Richard Melvin Cook
December 15, 1935 - December 7, 2020
Mr. Richard Melvin Cook, age 84, of Pelham, North Carolina, passed on Monday, December 7, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Cook was born on December 15, 1935, in Caswell County, North Carolina, to the late Sam Sanford Cook and Rosa Durham Cook. Mr. Cook lived his life in Caswell County where he worked at Disston for many years. After the closure of Disston, Mr. Cook worked for Stratford House. He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Cook is survived by his children, Debbie C. Harville of Pelham and Susan C. Baker (Donnie) of Danville; grandchildren, Jessica H. Pritchett (Tim) of Pelham and Jordan B. Evans (Jimmy) of Danville; great-grandchildren, Jaxon L. Pritchett and Jagger L. Evans; step-great-granddaughter, Zoe E. Pritchett; special friend, Hazel Webb; and sister, Barbara Wray (Cecil) of Providence.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cook was predeceased by his loving wife, Rebecca "Becky" Clark Cook; sisters, Mildred Gunnell, Lois Turner, Catherine Bean, Marie Allred, Martha Riggs; brothers, Silas, Calvin, Aubrey and Garland Cook.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lively Stones Baptist Church with the Reverend Michael Kent officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.
The family request that attendees wear mask out of respect for the family and other attendees.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Cook family.
