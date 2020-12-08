Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Richard Melvin Cook
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Richard Melvin Cook

December 15, 1935 - December 7, 2020

Mr. Richard Melvin Cook, age 84, of Pelham, North Carolina, passed on Monday, December 7, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Cook was born on December 15, 1935, in Caswell County, North Carolina, to the late Sam Sanford Cook and Rosa Durham Cook. Mr. Cook lived his life in Caswell County where he worked at Disston for many years. After the closure of Disston, Mr. Cook worked for Stratford House. He was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Cook is survived by his children, Debbie C. Harville of Pelham and Susan C. Baker (Donnie) of Danville; grandchildren, Jessica H. Pritchett (Tim) of Pelham and Jordan B. Evans (Jimmy) of Danville; great-grandchildren, Jaxon L. Pritchett and Jagger L. Evans; step-great-granddaughter, Zoe E. Pritchett; special friend, Hazel Webb; and sister, Barbara Wray (Cecil) of Providence.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cook was predeceased by his loving wife, Rebecca "Becky" Clark Cook; sisters, Mildred Gunnell, Lois Turner, Catherine Bean, Marie Allred, Martha Riggs; brothers, Silas, Calvin, Aubrey and Garland Cook.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lively Stones Baptist Church with the Reverend Michael Kent officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.

The family request that attendees wear mask out of respect for the family and other attendees.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Cook family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lively Stones Baptist Church
VA
Dec
9
Interment
Danville Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
GWEN STOVER
Coworker
December 9, 2020
Susan, we are so sorry for your loss. Your Dad was a kind soul and I know he will be missed. Prayers for comfort and peace in the days ahead.
Janice Aaron
December 9, 2020
I am sorry to read this, Susan. Life has a way of dealing us some hard licks! You had a great Dad and Mom whom everybody loved. May God give you strength for the days and weeks ahead. Love you all.
Joan Holley
December 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family. Debra SHAW
Friend
December 8, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm praying for the family and friends.
Cindy Caswell
December 8, 2020
Susan, I remember your kind and thoughtful dad from Stratford House. Sending sympathy & love to you and your family.
Judy Hodnett
December 8, 2020
Kelly Riddle
December 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. God Bless you all.
Mary Jane Bowyer
December 8, 2020
Prayers for the family! Richard was a good man. Always kind to everyone at Stratford House!
Robin Setliff
December 7, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. I know how close you and Debbie were to your dad. Sending love and prayers.
Cathy Shelton
December 7, 2020
So sorry your loss. Thoughts and prayers for all
David Owen
December 7, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Our prayers are with all of you. He loved his family. We will always remember the fun times at Whit Lake!
Palmer and Janice Jordan.
December 7, 2020
Debbie, I'm so sorry to hear of your Dads passing. You were blessed to have him this many years. Your family is in my prayers.
Deborah Garr
December 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about Richard. He was a good man. Praying for his family and friends. RIP
Dale and Roy Norton
December 7, 2020
