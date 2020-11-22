Menu
Richard E. Howard
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1928
DIED
November 14, 2020
Richard E. Howard

Richard E. Howard, 92, of Pulaski, N.Y., died suddenly on November 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his son, Ricky; parents, David and Lucy; and brothers, Charles and LeRoy.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Norma; children, Debbie (Michael) Davidson of Hickory, N.C., Cindy (Bruce) Tietjen of Pulaski, N.Y., Lisa (James "Shep") Shepard of Jacksonville, Fla., and Mark Howard of Oswego, N.Y., 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Burial will be private at a later date.

Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or charity of choice. Arrangements by Summerville Funeral Home, Sandy Creek, N.Y.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Sending my condolences, thoughts, and prayers to you and your family during this time of need.....Mark, I'm so sorry for your lose ..
Lisa Darling
Friend
November 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ms. Yvonne Robinson
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
A good friend who will be missed. My prayers are with you.
Shirley Mamele
November 20, 2020