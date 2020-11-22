Richard E. Howard
Richard E. Howard, 92, of Pulaski, N.Y., died suddenly on November 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his son, Ricky; parents, David and Lucy; and brothers, Charles and LeRoy.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Norma; children, Debbie (Michael) Davidson of Hickory, N.C., Cindy (Bruce) Tietjen of Pulaski, N.Y., Lisa (James "Shep") Shepard of Jacksonville, Fla., and Mark Howard of Oswego, N.Y., 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Burial will be private at a later date.
Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or charity of choice
. Arrangements by Summerville Funeral Home, Sandy Creek, N.Y.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 22, 2020.