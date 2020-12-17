Richard "Ricky" Smith Hamlett Jr. passed away on December 14, 2020, at the age of 60 years old. He was in declining health for the past couple of years. He was the son of the deceased Richard Smith Hamlett Sr. of Ruffin, N.C. He was the grandson of Archie and Betty Collie, H.L. "Shine" and Betsy Hamlett, all of Caswell County. All four of his grandparents are deceased.
He is survived by his Loving Mother, Nancy Collie Hamlett of Danville Virginia; Three sisters, Sharon Purvis of Orange Park, Fla., Cheryl Smith of Charlotte, N.C., and Robin Hyler of Eden, N.C.; his nieces and nephews, Joshua, Jeremy, Britany, Christian, Breana, and Lucas; and his great nieces and nephews, August, Declan, Castle, Jackson, Cali, Presley, and Cameron.
A service will not be held due to the COVID-19 situation. Your memories are our keepsakes. Now God has you in his keeping. We have you in our hearts.
We love you dearly.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 17, 2020.
Dear Family I'm so sorry to hear of Rickey's homegoing. It was a shock. I want you to know that you are in my Prayers and thoughts. I've known Rickey all my life, and all the family, Praying for you.
Sammy Edwards
December 18, 2020
Rest in peace sweet Ricky.
Carolyn Hazelwood Brummett
December 17, 2020
Dear Nancy,
We are deeply saddened to learn of Ricky´s passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this time.
Jeff and Gwen Yarbrough
December 17, 2020
My dear Nancy and family, I am very saddened to hear of Ricky´s passing . So many warm memories of him when we were all growing up. Prayers of comfort and peace to you and family , Ricky is now in God´s peaceful arms. Love you all, Terry and Alvin Mccollum
Terry and Alvin Mccollum
December 17, 2020
I am Sorry to hear of your loss. Sending a lot of Prayers and Hugs for Nancy and Family.