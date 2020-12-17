Richard "Ricky" Smith Hamlett Jr.



Richard "Ricky" Smith Hamlett Jr. passed away on December 14, 2020, at the age of 60 years old. He was in declining health for the past couple of years. He was the son of the deceased Richard Smith Hamlett Sr. of Ruffin, N.C. He was the grandson of Archie and Betty Collie, H.L. "Shine" and Betsy Hamlett, all of Caswell County. All four of his grandparents are deceased.



He is survived by his Loving Mother, Nancy Collie Hamlett of Danville Virginia; Three sisters, Sharon Purvis of Orange Park, Fla., Cheryl Smith of Charlotte, N.C., and Robin Hyler of Eden, N.C.; his nieces and nephews, Joshua, Jeremy, Britany, Christian, Breana, and Lucas; and his great nieces and nephews, August, Declan, Castle, Jackson, Cali, Presley, and Cameron.



A service will not be held due to the COVID-19 situation. Your memories are our keepsakes. Now God has you in his keeping. We have you in our hearts.



We love you dearly.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 17, 2020.