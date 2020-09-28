Menu
Richard Harrison Jones Jr.
YANCEYVILLE, N.C.

Mr. Richard Harrison Jones Jr., of Yanceyville, N.C., died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a viewing will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 2 until 7 p.m. at the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time.

(Per CDC Guidelines: Facial Masks are required).

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites. (Funeral service will be livestreamed). To view services virtually follow the link https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/ Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 28, 2020.
