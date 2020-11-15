Richard "Bobby" Jennings Barber
01/09/1942 - 11/10/2020
Richard "Bobby" Jennings Barber, age 78, of Danville, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
"Bobby" was born in the Mayfield, N.C., community on January 9, 1942, to the late Marion "Bill" Jennings Barber and Elizabeth Cantrell Barber. He was married to Eula Mae Goodman Barber who predeceased him November 23, 2012.
Mr. Barber had worked as a machine operator at Porter Disston. He served his country in the United States Army and he was a member of Temple Baptist church.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by siblings, W. L. Loftis and Vickie Loftis.
He is survived by two brothers, Johnny Barber (Brenda) and Otha Barber (Helen); half sisters, Brenda Loftis and Joyce Loftis; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service for Mr. Barber at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Eddie Hite officiating. Military honors will be given by the American Legion Dan River Post 1097 Honor Guard.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.