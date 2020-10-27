Richard "Booboo" Kelly Langford
November 20, 1958 - October 25, 2020
Richard "Booboo" Kelly Langford, age 61, of 899 Walter's Mill Rd. Providence, N.C., passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his residence after a decline in health for the past year.
Mr. Langford was born on November 20, 1958, in Danville, Va., a son of the late Kelly Hugh Langford and Beatrice Adkins Langford who survives. He lived most of his life in Danville and was employed with Dimon Tobacco Co. as a foreman. He loved music and was a talented musician and singer and was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Esther Hall (Willard); brother, Perry Langford (Deborah); special friends, Julius and Sherry Hatcher; godchild, Lane Hatcher and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his father, he is predeceased by a brother, Jerry Langford.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 3 p.m., with the Reverend Stephen White and the Reverend David Hatcher officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his sister-in-law, Deborah Langford and his niece, Lisa DeMott. The family would also like to thank Reverend Stephen White for reaching out to him as they rejoiced together in his transition to his eternal home.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Langford family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 27, 2020.