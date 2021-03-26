Richard T. Moore
Richard T. Moore, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the age of 90.
He was born on December 22, 1930, to the late Josephine Roberts Moore and the late William A. Moore in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alice Marie Elliott Moore.
Richard was a member of Vandola Baptist Church and worked as an aircraft inspector for over 40 years and as an aircraft mechanic for 60 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Russell Moore of Tysons Corner, Virginia; his brother, the Reverend Charles Moore of Emporia, Virginia; his sisters-in-law, Nancy T. Moore of Forest, Virginia, and Ann Moore of Kenbridge, Virginia; and by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Roger Moore; his brothers, Gerald Moore, Maxey Moore, and Tim Moore; and his sister, Page Moore.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' West End Chapel with Pastor Rick Bortz of Vandola Baptist Church officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Vandola Baptist Church Building Fund, the Alzheimer's Association
, or to a charity of your choice
.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Moore family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 26, 2021.