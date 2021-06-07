We are so sorry to hear of Rick's passing. We had a lot of good times growing up together inn the neighborhood & in school. I never saw Rick without a smile & he was always a positive person to be around. He always brought laughter & happiness wherever he was around people. May the Lord bless & comfort each one of you during your time of mourning. We all will miss Rick and what is your loss is Heaven's gain.

Ken & Sherry Scruggs Friend June 7, 2021