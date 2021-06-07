Menu
Rick Neal
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
George Washington High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Rick Neal

October 14, 1954 - June 5, 2021

Richard Carlton Neal, 66, of Danville departed this life on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Duke University Medical Center.

Born in Danville, Va. on October 14, 1954, he was a son of the late N. Carlton Neal and Meredith Hawkins Neal, who survives.

In 1973 Rick graduated from George Washington High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and returned home to complete his Bachelor's Degree at Averett University. He was the manager of Home Oxygen and Medical Equipment for several years before becoming the Marketing Director for Brookdale and Caswell House Assisted Living. Rick was a life member of the Danville Life Saving Crew and was of the Baptist faith. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and a laugh that could fill a room.

Survivors in addition to his mother include a son, Chris Neal (April); a daughter, Dr. Elizabeth N. Sabato, DDS (James); their mother, Frankie S. Neal; a sister, Cindy Neal; a brother, David Neal (Christi); three grandchildren, Rebecca C. Neal, James Joseph "J.J." Sabato II, and Luca T. Sabato.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a special friend, Ann Buchanan.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Rev. Bob Yeaman officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the residence of Chris & April Neal, 1299 Vandola Rd.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Neal family.


Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Jun
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Myra Jean told me last week and I am so very sorry that Ricky has left yawl so early in his life. You have been in my prayers. You know Gary passed 5-3-21 so Myra will be able to comfort you if you will let her...lea
lea smith pearce
Other
June 14, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Rick's passing. I remember fondly our days of working together at Corner Cupboard. Rick always had a smile. My condolences to the family. Godspeed my friend.
Bill Adams
Friend
June 10, 2021
Chris so sorry to hear of your dad's passing, Know that your and your family are in our Prayers. God Bless you my friend..
Sam Edwards
Friend
June 9, 2021
Sadly, we have lost one of the best. My husband David and I are so very sorry. Love and Prayers are being sent to all of his family and friends. Fly high our friend!
Donna Adams Brown
Friend
June 8, 2021
So saddened and shocked to learn of Rick's passing. Condolences to his family. May God bless and keep you.
Jeff Rodgers
Friend
June 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mandy Fugate
Friend
June 7, 2021
Rick was a good man and a dear friend; oh, how I will miss our weekly chats. When there was music, I always knew I had a dance partner. He would be happy to know I just picked my first tomato Love and prayers to all he left behind. My heart is broken.
Janet Hamilton
Friend
June 7, 2021
Prayers for Ricky's family. Please know that I thought he was one of the nicest guys I have ever known...Always happy, kind, and SMILING! He will be missed. A GREAT GUY all around!
Beverly Setliff Murray
School
June 7, 2021
Thoughts, love and prayers go out to the family. Rick was a good man and very good friend and always had that smile and laugh that would "take charge" wherever he was. Rick will be missed by many. GOD bless you all and keep you in his care during this time of sorrow.
Daryl Rigney
Friend
June 7, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Rick's passing. We had a lot of good times growing up together inn the neighborhood & in school. I never saw Rick without a smile & he was always a positive person to be around. He always brought laughter & happiness wherever he was around people. May the Lord bless & comfort each one of you during your time of mourning. We all will miss Rick and what is your loss is Heaven's gain.
Ken & Sherry Scruggs
Friend
June 7, 2021
Chris so sorry for your loss.Thinking of you
Billy Webb
Family
June 7, 2021
