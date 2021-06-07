Rick Neal
October 14, 1954 - June 5, 2021
Richard Carlton Neal, 66, of Danville departed this life on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Duke University Medical Center.
Born in Danville, Va. on October 14, 1954, he was a son of the late N. Carlton Neal and Meredith Hawkins Neal, who survives.
In 1973 Rick graduated from George Washington High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and returned home to complete his Bachelor's Degree at Averett University. He was the manager of Home Oxygen and Medical Equipment for several years before becoming the Marketing Director for Brookdale and Caswell House Assisted Living. Rick was a life member of the Danville Life Saving Crew and was of the Baptist faith. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and a laugh that could fill a room.
Survivors in addition to his mother include a son, Chris Neal (April); a daughter, Dr. Elizabeth N. Sabato, DDS (James); their mother, Frankie S. Neal; a sister, Cindy Neal; a brother, David Neal (Christi); three grandchildren, Rebecca C. Neal, James Joseph "J.J." Sabato II, and Luca T. Sabato.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a special friend, Ann Buchanan.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Rev. Bob Yeaman officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the residence of Chris & April Neal, 1299 Vandola Rd.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 7, 2021.