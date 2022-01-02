Ricky Lee Mitchell Sr.
January 20, 1951 - December 30, 2021
Ricky Lee Mitchell Sr., 70 of 217 Mimosa Street, Danville, Va., died on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Sovah Health after being in declining health for the past month.
Ricky was born in Danville, Va. on January 20, 1951, son of the late William Warren Mitchell Sr. and Nannie Jane Keatts Mitchell. He spent all of his life in the Danville area where he worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in the shipping department until his retirement in 2002. In his spare time, Ricky loved to play golf and he was known for being a handyman.
On February 11, 1972, Ricky married, Susan Hayes Mitchell who survives of the residence.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Ricky Lee Mitchell Jr. and wife, Tammy of Providence, N.C.; daughter, Kristi Austin and husband, Leonard "Wayne" Austin Jr. of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Austin, Emily Austin, Peyton Austin, Emma Mitchell and Reid Mitchell; brother, William Warren Mitchell Jr. and wife, Joan; sister, Betty Wallace; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Mitchell.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Bobby Mitchell.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel.
The family at other times will be at the residence, 217 Mimosa Street, Danville, VA 24541.
Memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice
.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Mitchell family.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 2, 2022.