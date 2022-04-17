Robert Nathan Denning
Robert "Robbie" Nathan Denning, 58, of 252 Forestroad Dr., Danville, Va., went Home to be with the Lord, on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Mr. Denning was born on April 24, 1963, in Miami, Fla., a son of the late Nathan Junious Denning and the late Harriett Jean Abbott Denning. He lived most of his life in the Danville area where he graduated from Danville Community College Drafting and Design Program. He was the co-owner of Abbott Construction Company and was a past President and Board Member of the Homebuilders Association. He was a lifetime member of the Danville Life Saving Crew, where he received the Raymond C. McNeely Lifetime Achievement Award and the Danville Jaycees Outstanding Crew Member Award. He was also a member of the City of Danville Police Auxiliary.
He is survived by a sister, Mary Annette Willis (Tony); nephew, Coleman Willis; aunt, Karen Abbott; uncle, Ed Edwards (Ruthlene); cousins, Dale Coats (Wayne), Ashley Coats, Cameron Abbott (Wendy), Madison Abbott and Grayson Abbott; special friends, Billy Chappell, Mary Frances Burnette, Cragan Burnette and R.J. Burnette; and a beloved dog, Jake.
A Celebration of Life Service, to honor the lives of Robbie and his father Nathan, will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and at other times will be at the residence of his sister, 103 Forestroad Dr., Danville, VA, 24540.
In lieu of flowers, Robbie asked that you perform a good deed for a stranger or make a donation to the Danville Life Saving Crew, the American Heart Association
, or the American Stroke Association
.
Townes Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Denning family. Online condolences at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 17, 2022.