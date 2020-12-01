Robert "Bob" Devon Collie



01/24/1960 - 11/28/2020



Bob Collie passed away at UNC Rockingham Health Care after several months of declining health. Bob was a lifelong resident of Pittsylvania County. He was a 1978 graduate of Tunstall High School where he was active in the FFA organization and held numerous local and state offices. He was the recipient of the FFA's American Farmer Award in 1981. Bob attended Danville Community College. He was a member of Vandola Baptist Church.



Bob was the manager of W.S. Clark and Sons in Danville, Va., for fifteen years and also worked at Southern States. In recent years he was actively farming.



Bob was predeceased by his father, Bobby Carroll Collie.



He is survived by his mother, Paula Cochran Collie, and his daughter, Casey Devon Collie, of the residence; and his brother, Willis Glenn Collie of Arlington, Va.



He was an avid Nascar fan and loved collegiate football and enjoyed lively conversation with his many friends.



Bob's cremains will be scattered on Colliedale Farm according to his wishes. There will be no service or visitation and this will serve as closure for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Brosville Fire Department as they helped him in his last days.



Fair Funeral Home



432 Boone Road, Eden, NC 27288



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.