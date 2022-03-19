Deacon Robert Eugene DiggsJanuary 14, 1944 - March 14, 2022Deacon Robert Eugene Diggs, 78, of Gretna, Va., entered eternal rest on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Centra Lynchburg Hospital. Robert was born on January 14, 1944, in Matthews County, Va., to the late Sherman H. Diggs and Lois Webster Diggs.He was a retired Government teacher from Gretna High School and was a member of the Elba Missionary Baptist Church in Gretna, Va.Robert leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Maxine C. Diggs of the residence; two daughters, LaShawnda Diggs Strambler (Christopher) of Bowie, Md., and Shannon K. Diggs of Richmond, Va.; a nephew that he raised as a son, Asa J. Clark of the residence; two granddaughters, Chrislan and Kristina Strambler, both of Bowie, Md., and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.A service of celebration will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Pastor Dabble Garner, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden, Gretna, Va. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Gretna, Va. The family will be present from 5 until 6 p.m.The Diggs family has entrusted the professional services of Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services.