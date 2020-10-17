Robert Ennies Talbott
Robert Ennies Talbott of Danville, Virginia, passed away on October 13, 2020, at the age of 77. He was born on October 2, 1943, to the late Louise Mildred Talbott and the late Guy E. Talbott in Danville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Dalton Talbott.
Robert was the owner of R.E. Talbott Insulation. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Robert Glenn Talbott of Danville, Virginia, and Brett Talbott of Danville, Virginia; his daughters, Sherry Turpin (Darryl) of Danville, Virginia, and Melissa Moser of Chatham, Virginia; his brother, Billy Talbott of Danville, Virginia; his sister, Loretta Eggleston of Danville, Virginia; three grandsons, and one granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Gary Talbott and his sister, Lorene Stowe.
A visitation will be held from 2 until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services Mt Hermon Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice
.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Talbott family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 17, 2020.