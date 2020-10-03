Robert "Bobby" Giles Brown
Robert "Bobby" Giles Brown of Clayton, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 59. He was born on July 3, 1961, to Claudine Mattox Brown and the late Bradie Giles Brown in Danville, Virginia.
In addition to his mother, Bobby is survived by his sister, Penny Hill (Jim) of Danville, Virginia; his nephew, James Hill; and his true love and best friend, Michelle.
In addition to his father, Bobby was predeceased by his nephew, Joe Hill.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services Mt Hermon Chapel with Pastor John Lester officiating. A visitation will be held half an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blairs Baptist Church Building Fund, 5260 US Highway 29, Blairs, VA 24527.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Brown family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia
