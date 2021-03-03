Robert Wayne "Grubby" Grubbs
December 27, 1970 - February 24, 2021
Robert Wayne "Grubby" Grubbs, 50, of Dry Fork, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Wayne was born on December 27, 1970, in Seattle, Washington, to Robert Monroe Grubbs of Sutherlin, Va., and the late Sandra Carmichael Grubbs.
Wayne proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Navy, serving at sea and abroad in Operation Desert Storm, culminating with his final tour on the island of Crete, where he met his Shipmate for Life, Jeanne McKee Grubbs of Memphis, Tenn. After his retirement from the Navy, he fulfilled his life's mission in continuing to serve others as a Corporal with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
Grubby will be remembered for having a smile that would light up a room. He never met a stranger, and he was larger than life. Wayne's sense of adventure took him SCUBA diving, golfing, and Jeeping, and in his quiet moments, he enjoyed spending time playing with his little Pugs: Pita, Boudreaux, and Giacomo. Most of all, he will be remembered for his love of his family.
In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by his daughter, Abigail "Abby" Reagan Grubbs of the residence; son, Michael Wayne Grubbs of Salem, Va.; brother, Tony Grubbs of Chicago, Ill.; and a host of loved in-laws and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at The Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead Street, Danville, Va., on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to BLUEHELP.org
.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 3, 2021.