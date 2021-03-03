Menu
Robert Wayne "Grubby" Grubbs
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Robert Wayne "Grubby" Grubbs

December 27, 1970 - February 24, 2021

Robert Wayne "Grubby" Grubbs, 50, of Dry Fork, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Wayne was born on December 27, 1970, in Seattle, Washington, to Robert Monroe Grubbs of Sutherlin, Va., and the late Sandra Carmichael Grubbs.

Wayne proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Navy, serving at sea and abroad in Operation Desert Storm, culminating with his final tour on the island of Crete, where he met his Shipmate for Life, Jeanne McKee Grubbs of Memphis, Tenn. After his retirement from the Navy, he fulfilled his life's mission in continuing to serve others as a Corporal with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Grubby will be remembered for having a smile that would light up a room. He never met a stranger, and he was larger than life. Wayne's sense of adventure took him SCUBA diving, golfing, and Jeeping, and in his quiet moments, he enjoyed spending time playing with his little Pugs: Pita, Boudreaux, and Giacomo. Most of all, he will be remembered for his love of his family.

In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by his daughter, Abigail "Abby" Reagan Grubbs of the residence; son, Michael Wayne Grubbs of Salem, Va.; brother, Tony Grubbs of Chicago, Ill.; and a host of loved in-laws and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at The Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead Street, Danville, Va., on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to BLUEHELP.org.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
The Carrington Pavilion
629 Craghead Street, Danville, VA
Thanks Officer Grubbs for coming by the home one evening. Came in as bigger smile and said Ok Ok. Checking on our family, all was safe and secure . Never Forget . Mama you have met him in Heaven Now. Hallelujah
Bobby Elliott
June 10, 2021
Fair winds friend. Grubby was a good shipmate and friend. Always there to talk to and give advice. Some of my earliest memories in the Navy involve him. You will be missed brother.
Brett Shirk
Military
March 4, 2021
It was a pleasure to have served with you my friend, you sure gave one hell of a buzz cut as our ships barber and was there when needed an ear. You'll forever be missed, until we meet again in Valhalla, rest in peace shipmate.
Don Slate
Military
March 4, 2021
I had the honor of serving with Grubby on board the USS McFaul (DDG 74). He was s good shipmate, light hearted and a hard worker. We Have the Watch Brother, Till Valhalla
Rob Ehrhart
Military
March 3, 2021
Remembering You in prayer and Love.Your neighboro Karol Dixon's Mother, Ruth
Evelyn R Lawrence
March 3, 2021
