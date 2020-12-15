Hi Debbie. We´re so sorry to hear of Robert´s passing. I remember when Robert coached little league. Our son was on one of his teams and he made ever effort to make sure he got into as many games as possible. He knew he had a health condition and wasn´t as athletic as others. We never forgot what he did for us that summer of "82". We often saw Robert over the years and it was always like we just talked yesterday. RIP my friend!

Randy and Brenda Powell December 19, 2020