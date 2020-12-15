Robert Lee Harmon Jr.
Robert Lee Harmon, 66, of Danville, Virginia, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Sovah Health after being in declining health for the last five weeks.
Robert was born in Danville, Virginia, on February 26, 1954. He was son of the late Bobby Harmon and Nadine Richardson (Earl).
On June 29, 1979, he married his best friend and darling, Debra Ann Harmon, who survives of the residence.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by daughter, Lisa King, husband, Curtis, and their daughter, Jordin, of Newport News, Virginia; son, Robert Towler, wife, Julie, and their daughters, Teresa, Rihanna, and Abigail, of Korea; granddaughter, Alexandria Rae "Alex" Hopkins of Chatham, Virginia; and his special companion, Callie. Also surviving is his brother, Kenny Richardson and his family of Danville, Virignia.
Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Richardson. In addition to his parents and brother, Robert endured the tragic passing of their youngest daughter, Lori – a Shining Light, on December 24, 2019.
Robert unconditionally loved his family, friends, and life! He never met a stranger and treated everyone with kindness and respect, and always made time to help a friend. His sense of humor and smile lit up a room. He was always willing to lend a hand throughout the community. Whether it was coaching his son's little league baseball team or his daughter's junior high/high school softball teams, to assisting his wife at Third Avenue Congregational Christian Church, and everything in between – he made time for people.
In 1975 he began working at the Dan River Mills and was one of the last remaining employees in the Maintenance Department when they closed operations in 2006. After spending 31 years at DRM, Robert enrolled in 2007 at Danville Community College at the age of 53 years old. He made the President's List each semester and in 2009 he earned a Certificate in Plumbing and Woodworking. During this season of life, Robert concurrently had an active lawncare service and was growing his hobby of collecting ball cards into a full-time job as a vendor at Eden Feal Market. For over 20 years this side job has evolved into procuring desirable and quality treasures for collectors of various interests. He was a "go-Getter" in every sense of the word!
In his spare time, Robert enjoyed cheering on his beloved NFL Washington Redskins and Duke Blue Devils college basketball teams and was an avid old school NASCAR fan. He immensely enjoyed listening to Motown and country music every day.
When Robert was in his late 40's he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. He made his public profession of faith through baptism that included his wife and their daughter Lori being baptized as a family. His favorite Bible verse is John 3:16 – "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that who so ever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." Visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services - Mt Hermon Chapel. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the same location. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to The Haven of the Dan River Region.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Harmon family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 15, 2020.