Robert Lee Harmon Jr.
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Robert Lee Harmon Jr.

Robert Lee Harmon, 66, of Danville, Virginia, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Sovah Health after being in declining health for the last five weeks.

Robert was born in Danville, Virginia, on February 26, 1954. He was son of the late Bobby Harmon and Nadine Richardson (Earl).

On June 29, 1979, he married his best friend and darling, Debra Ann Harmon, who survives of the residence.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by daughter, Lisa King, husband, Curtis, and their daughter, Jordin, of Newport News, Virginia; son, Robert Towler, wife, Julie, and their daughters, Teresa, Rihanna, and Abigail, of Korea; granddaughter, Alexandria Rae "Alex" Hopkins of Chatham, Virginia; and his special companion, Callie. Also surviving is his brother, Kenny Richardson and his family of Danville, Virignia.

Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Richardson. In addition to his parents and brother, Robert endured the tragic passing of their youngest daughter, Lori – a Shining Light, on December 24, 2019.

Robert unconditionally loved his family, friends, and life! He never met a stranger and treated everyone with kindness and respect, and always made time to help a friend. His sense of humor and smile lit up a room. He was always willing to lend a hand throughout the community. Whether it was coaching his son's little league baseball team or his daughter's junior high/high school softball teams, to assisting his wife at Third Avenue Congregational Christian Church, and everything in between – he made time for people.

In 1975 he began working at the Dan River Mills and was one of the last remaining employees in the Maintenance Department when they closed operations in 2006. After spending 31 years at DRM, Robert enrolled in 2007 at Danville Community College at the age of 53 years old. He made the President's List each semester and in 2009 he earned a Certificate in Plumbing and Woodworking. During this season of life, Robert concurrently had an active lawncare service and was growing his hobby of collecting ball cards into a full-time job as a vendor at Eden Feal Market. For over 20 years this side job has evolved into procuring desirable and quality treasures for collectors of various interests. He was a "go-Getter" in every sense of the word!

In his spare time, Robert enjoyed cheering on his beloved NFL Washington Redskins and Duke Blue Devils college basketball teams and was an avid old school NASCAR fan. He immensely enjoyed listening to Motown and country music every day.

When Robert was in his late 40's he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. He made his public profession of faith through baptism that included his wife and their daughter Lori being baptized as a family. His favorite Bible verse is John 3:16 – "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that who so ever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." Visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services - Mt Hermon Chapel. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the same location. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to The Haven of the Dan River Region.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Harmon family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Dec
17
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We lobes going to the flea market to hear his stories and buy die cast! He will be greatly missed!
Brittany & Joshua Williams
Acquaintance
December 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We went to Stonewall Jackson together and were good friends. I knew him as "Scootie" in those days. He was a great guy and always took up for others. He will be missed.
Charlie Barksdale
December 23, 2020
Hi Debbie. We´re so sorry to hear of Robert´s passing. I remember when Robert coached little league. Our son was on one of his teams and he made ever effort to make sure he got into as many games as possible. He knew he had a health condition and wasn´t as athletic as others. We never forgot what he did for us that summer of "82". We often saw Robert over the years and it was always like we just talked yesterday. RIP my friend!
Randy and Brenda Powell
December 19, 2020
Debra, my heart goes out to you and your family. I am so sorry for your loss. RIP Robert Prayers
Becky Walker Hubbard
December 17, 2020
Debra, I am so sorry and shocked to hear of Robert's passing. May God hold you and may you find his peace.
LaVonne Walden
December 16, 2020
I will always remember Robert, knowing how much I love Hot Wheels, taking me to the most amazing place I´ve ever seen in my life, his friend´s enormous Hot Wheel collection. He was a generous man & will be missed.
Jay Hopkins
December 16, 2020
I worked with Robert at Disston in the early seventies. He was a great guy and I enjoyed working with him. Prayers for family
Edward H. Collins
December 16, 2020
Debbie, I'm so sorry to hear of Robert's passing, You are in my prayers, and thoughts, Thanks for being a friend to me all these years, Robert was the best..
Sam Edwards
December 16, 2020
To say my husband adored Robert is an understatement. He always told me how nice and caring he was and he never had a bad word to say about anyone. We are saddened that we lost a friend but heaven gained an angel. Our condolences to the family and may God Bless you all.
Stephen and Natalie Hooker
December 15, 2020
Debra I am sorry for your loss. Robert was a special person. He really helped me when I needed his help. He was a good friend to everyone he knew. Sorry I won't be able to attend his services but I send my love and sympathy. Love and prayers Annie Mae Hanks
Annie Mae Hanks
December 15, 2020
Our love, sympathy and prayers are extended to Debra and family during this difficult time This family has a special place in my heart, love them so much! Just know there is a celebration going on in heaven Debra, and we will see our loved ones again
Sherry Gregory
December 15, 2020
Dear Debbie, Words can't express how sad we were to hear of Robert's passing. We so enjoyed hearing about the fun y'all had at the Flea Market. We wish that we had been able to search for treasures there with you both. Please know that we are praying for you and send our love.
Deneen and Tommy Lewis
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Robert I will be praying for you and your family
Peggy Hall
December 15, 2020
My heart is so heavy hearing the loss of your precious Robert. He was a good godly man, he had a beautiful smile he was always kind to everyone he met. I will always remember him as a gentle happy soul in Christ. Praying for you Debbra and the entire family may you feel the presence of Jesus during these most difficult days And the days to come
Irene Anderson Echols
December 15, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Robert´s passing. We are praying for you and your family. We loved to see y´all on outings and enjoyed talking with y´all he will be missed dearly. It saddens my heart, Debbie you stay strong God be with you during this hard time. We love you.
Steve & Angie Walker
December 15, 2020
We are so sorry that you passed away so early. We will remember your smiling face and generous heart. You were a great husband, loving father and grandfather, and just an all around good person. You will be missed by so many. You are now in the arms of the angels.
Linda and Ricky Lamona
December 15, 2020
I am so sad to hear this. I grew up with Robert. He will b missed.
Rebecca Turner
December 15, 2020
Dear Debbie and Family, I'm so sorry to hear of Robert's homecoming. I am praying for Peace that passes all understanding and the Presence of God's ama,amazing, comfort and healing of your hearts. Debbie, thank you for your help and friendship over the years at 3rd Ave. Church. I love you.
Jeanette Blanks
December 15, 2020
