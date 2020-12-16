Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Calvin "Bob" Reed Sr.
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
ABOUT
George Washington High School
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Robert Calvin "Bob" Reed Sr.

Robert Calvin "Bob" Reed Sr., of 144 Virginia Avenue, passed away on Sunday morning, December 13, 2020 at SOVAH Health in Danville.

He was born on February 7, 1934 in Roanoke, Va., a son of the late Harley Elmer Reed and Lelia Reynolds Reed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Gardner Reed; two sisters, Louise Reed and Edna Ferris and a brother, Bill Reed.

He is survived by his son, Robert Calvin Reed Jr. of the residence and a brother, Eugene Reed of Moneta, Va.

Robert graduated from Jefferson Senior High School in Roanoke and was past graduate of the Steyverson School, Warrington, Va., Marshall University and earned a Master's Degree in Education at the University of Virginia.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served two years in Japan and one year in Hawaii. While in Japan he played football for the Tachikawa and FEAMCOM airbases. He was chosen to play for the Air Force All Stars who defeated the Marines in the Sukayaki Bowl and defeated the Army in the Rice Bowl to become the Far East Inter-Service football champions. The games were played in Tokyo's Karakuen Stadium (1957).

Robert retired from the Danville School System after 32 years of service. He coached track, wrestling, and football at George Washington High School for 25 years and transferred to Bonner Junior High for seven years.

Robert was former member of the Exchange Club of Danville and past Sachem of The Improved Order of Redmen, Poquoson Tribe #124 and a member of the American Legion Post 1097.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend David Turbyfill officiating. A private burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery with Full Military Honors by the American Legion Post 1097.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Schoolfield Baptist Church Music Department, 12 Schoolfield Drive, Danville, VA 24541

Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Reed family. Please sign the guestbook online at www.townesfuneralhome.com

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Townes Memorial Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Carefully looking back, Bob Reed was the best coach at GW, barring none. He was the most sincere, mature, open minded coach there. His teaching of Health and First Aid was exceptional. I remember to this day his required flass if Driver Education as taught with thorough detail and concrete example. Bob Reed was the finest coach I ever encountered pre-university and as thoroughly competent and schooled in far more than sports I met until W&L and would have fit right in there too where intelligence and character were valued as highly as single skill and winning..
Ed Martin
December 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss. RIP Coach. Great memories from JV Football at GWHS.
Charlie Barksdale
December 23, 2020
I coached against and with Bob in track and football. I considered him a good friend and helpful Coach that will be missed by this community.

Tommy Hodges
December 17, 2020
Such an outstanding coach, teacher, mentor, and friend. I will miss him greatly.
Vern Barker
December 17, 2020
By far the best coach, bar none, at GWHS. I always remembered him this way. He showed far more (recognized then and later) maturity and wisdom than most of the others. I always carried my admiration for his personna and authenticity with me the past 50 years.
Ed Martin [email protected]
December 16, 2020
Robbie, sorry to read that Coach Reed passed. I enjoyed 3 years at GW with him and will truly miss him.....and the money i lost to him playing cards at Chowan College when Coach Pugh would take there for a week. He was a man to be respected and i thought a lot of him.
David Childress
December 16, 2020
Great coach well remembered. Condolences to family
Betty
December 16, 2020
I've known Coach Reed all my life and he was one of the kindest men I've ever known! Coach Reed I'll miss you especially on Christmas morning. Love you, Martha Peyton
Peyton Turner
December 16, 2020
Mr. Reed was the Driver's Education instructor at GWHS when I attended there and I was priviledged to have had him as my driver's education instructor. One of the most valuable and memorable things was his teaching us to change tire. He said to the 3 of us as we were hurrying to get in the car for our driving instruction "wait a minute don't get in the car yet, because if we have a flat when we are out we needed to know how to change it because he wasn't. He did teach us and I have been able to change a tire and help someone else when it was necessary. I am very appreciative of Mr. Reed and his instruction. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Nancy Hughes Boller
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Vickie Norman
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results