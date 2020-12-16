Mr. Reed was the Driver's Education instructor at GWHS when I attended there and I was priviledged to have had him as my driver's education instructor. One of the most valuable and memorable things was his teaching us to change tire. He said to the 3 of us as we were hurrying to get in the car for our driving instruction "wait a minute don't get in the car yet, because if we have a flat when we are out we needed to know how to change it because he wasn't. He did teach us and I have been able to change a tire and help someone else when it was necessary. I am very appreciative of Mr. Reed and his instruction. Thoughts and prayers to the family.

Nancy Hughes Boller December 16, 2020