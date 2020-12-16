Robert Calvin "Bob" Reed Sr.
Robert Calvin "Bob" Reed Sr., of 144 Virginia Avenue, passed away on Sunday morning, December 13, 2020 at SOVAH Health in Danville.
He was born on February 7, 1934 in Roanoke, Va., a son of the late Harley Elmer Reed and Lelia Reynolds Reed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Gardner Reed; two sisters, Louise Reed and Edna Ferris and a brother, Bill Reed.
He is survived by his son, Robert Calvin Reed Jr. of the residence and a brother, Eugene Reed of Moneta, Va.
Robert graduated from Jefferson Senior High School in Roanoke and was past graduate of the Steyverson School, Warrington, Va., Marshall University and earned a Master's Degree in Education at the University of Virginia.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served two years in Japan and one year in Hawaii. While in Japan he played football for the Tachikawa and FEAMCOM airbases. He was chosen to play for the Air Force All Stars who defeated the Marines in the Sukayaki Bowl and defeated the Army in the Rice Bowl to become the Far East Inter-Service football champions. The games were played in Tokyo's Karakuen Stadium (1957).
Robert retired from the Danville School System after 32 years of service. He coached track, wrestling, and football at George Washington High School for 25 years and transferred to Bonner Junior High for seven years.
Robert was former member of the Exchange Club of Danville and past Sachem of The Improved Order of Redmen, Poquoson Tribe #124 and a member of the American Legion Post 1097.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend David Turbyfill officiating. A private burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery with Full Military Honors by the American Legion Post 1097.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Schoolfield Baptist Church Music Department, 12 Schoolfield Drive, Danville, VA 24541
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 16, 2020.