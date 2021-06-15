Robert Samuel Rimmer Sr.
Robert Samuel Rimmer Sr., of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the age of 80, while a patient at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro, N.C. He was born on December 8, 1940 to the late Katreen Hudgins Rimmer and the late James Henry Rimmer. He was married to Loretta Ann Slayton Rimmer, who predeceased him on August 13, 2017.
Robert was a member of Shermont Baptist Church and worked in several different management positions during this life. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and after his military service he worked for and retired from International Paper, and then, during his retirement years, he was employed by Mary's Diner of Danville. Not one to ever stop working, Robert worked for many years as the office manager for Norris Funeral Services in Danville.
Survivors left to remember the life and legacy that Robert left behind include sons Robert "Bobby" Samuel Rimmer Jr. (Lisa) of Greenville, N.C., Larry W. Weatherford (Brenda) of Ringgold, Va., and Tim Weatherford (Joyce) of Chatham, Va., daughters Audrey Daley (Jim) of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Tanya Willis (David) of Reidsville, N.C. and Stacey Walton (Eric) of Providence, N.C. He also leaves behind two brothers, Keith Rimmer (Bong Suk) of Oahu, Hawaii and Marshall Rimmer (Dorathy) of Glouchester, Va. He loved his 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren very much. He enjoyed spending time with them and was proud of all of them. Robert also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and his very special friend and companion, Beverly Cook of Pelham, N.C.
In addition to his wife and parents, Robert was predeceased by a son, Michael Allen Rimmer, two brothers, James and Ronald Rimmer, and a grandson, Brad Sowers.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Shermont Baptist Church, Danville, with the Rev. Ryan Riley officiating. Interment will follow the service at Danville Memorial Gardens, Danville. Post 1097 will be conducting military rights.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, also at Shermont Baptist Church, from 6 until 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the Shermont Baptist Church Building Fund, 781 Mt. Cross Rd. Danville, Va. 24541
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 15, 2021.