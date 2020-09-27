Menu
Robert Young Posey
Robert Young Posey, of 1111 Main Street, Danville, Va., passed away on September 13, 2020.

Mr. Posey was a native of Asheville, N.C., and a longtime resident of Raleigh, N.C. and Danville, Va. He was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, while serving in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955, and later attended Mars Hill College in N.C.

He made a career for 31 years with the N.C. Department of Transportation as a cartographer and was instrumental in developing the mapping system of North Carolina highways. He also held office in the State Employees Association of North Carolina for much of that time.

He was an avid automobile enthusiast, a master craftsman of many skills, and enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Europe, Egypt, and Africa.

He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, a brother, and his wife of 38 years, Joan Parker Posey. He is survived by two daughters, Linda P. Worsley of Chatham, Va., and Karen S. Posey of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

A private service will be held in Asheville, N.C.

Townes Funeral Home is serving the Posey family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.


Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
