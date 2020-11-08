Roberta Havens Martin
Roberta Havens Martin, 74, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at home, 241 Lady Astor Place, Apt 11. Roberta had been in declining health for the last 12 years with MS and Dementia.
Roberta was born in Pulaski, Va., on April 3, 1946, to the late Robert George and Lucille Mumpower Havens. She was also predeceased by her son, William Townes Lea III.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen DuVal Martin III of the home in Danville; as well as her daughter, Kimberly Lea Turlington and a grandson, Colton Turlington of Lexington, Ky. Roberta has two granddaughters, Cameryn and Ava Lea of northern Virginia. Roberta is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Havens Turner and her husband, James Witcher Turner, of Oakton, Va.; one niece and one nephew with many great nieces and nephews.
Roberta was a 1964 graduate of GWHS and a 1966 graduate of Averett College.
Besides a business career which included the Danville Retail Merchants Association, she was active in the local PTA, Mt. Vernon Union Methodist Women, Danville Crime Stoppers as well as serving as Vice President of the Virginia State Chapter of Crime Stoppers.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Mountain View Cemetery in Danville.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Martin family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 8, 2020.