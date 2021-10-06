Robin Revis Jones
Robin Revis Jones of Callands, Virginia, passed away on October 3, 2021, at the age of 35. She was born on July 10, 1986, to Lisa Diane Seals Whaley and Robert Allen Anthony Revis in Fort Benning, Georgia. She is survived by her husband, Ben Isaac Jones.
Robin was of the Baptist Faith and worked in the Revenue Integrity Department of SOVAH Health Hospital. In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her sons, Triston Isaac Jones of Callands, Virginia, and Cameron Lee Jones of Callands, Virginia; her brothers, Allen Anthony Revis of Danville, Virginia, and Austin Revis of Danville, Virginia; her sister, Jessica Revis of Danville, Virginia; her stepsister, Kaitlynne Tucker of Raleigh, North Carolina; her paternal grandparents, Allen Revis of Danville, Virginia, and Linda and Calvin Mays of Pelham, North Carolina; her step grandparents, Roger Whaley Sr. (Geneva) and Inez Hicks; her stepfather, Roger Whaley Jr.; her very special friend, James "J.D." Caswell; her special coworkers at SOVAH; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; her mother-in-law, Peggy Sue Jones; and her special family member, Michael Caleb Gunnell. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Billie McBee.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt. Hermon Chapel with Pastor Joe Kendrick officiating. A visitation will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the same location. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 6, 2021.