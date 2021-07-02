Sandra Blount of Glen Allen, Va June 27, 2021 To the Robin´s love ones, I met Robin in 1975 when we began working for the Court System in Richmond as very young "girls." We worked together until 2009 when she retired. During that time, we both took on more responsibilities and when I became the Clerk of Court, Robin became my Chief Deputy. I could not have done my job without Robin´s support, knowledge and friendship. Robin was well respected in the Court System by the Judges, attorneys, employees and citizens who appeared in court and she has been missed since her retirement. Robin was a big part of my life and my heart. My condolences to your family. Godspeed Robin.

