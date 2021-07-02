Menu
Robin Jeffries Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street
Danville, VA
Robin Jeffries Smith

January 30, 1955 - June 24, 2021

Robin Jeffries Smith, 66, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Riverside Health and Rehab. Center, Danville, Va.

Born January 30, 1955 in Rockingham County, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Catherine McDaniel Smith.

Survivors include one sister, Karen Davis (Michael) of San Ramon Calif.; four brothers, Gary Smith (Betty) and Byron Smith both of Cascade, Va., Karl Smith (Juanita) of Danville, Va. and Rickey Smith of Chesapeake, Va. and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Sherman Smith.

The family will receive friends at the residence of her brother, Gary Smith (Betty) at 865 Cascade Rd., Cascade, Va.

Graveside services will be conduct on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Frederick D. Noel, Eulogist. Online Condolence may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com.

Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Smith family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
510 Church St., Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sandra Blount of Glen Allen, Va June 27, 2021 To the Robin´s love ones, I met Robin in 1975 when we began working for the Court System in Richmond as very young "girls." We worked together until 2009 when she retired. During that time, we both took on more responsibilities and when I became the Clerk of Court, Robin became my Chief Deputy. I could not have done my job without Robin´s support, knowledge and friendship. Robin was well respected in the Court System by the Judges, attorneys, employees and citizens who appeared in court and she has been missed since her retirement. Robin was a big part of my life and my heart. My condolences to your family. Godspeed Robin.
Sandra Blount
July 2, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Robin´s passing. Robin and I were close friends through elementary and high school. I recall the excitement occasionally "getting off the bus" to play after school. Good friends. Good memories. Bye, Robin! (Charlotte "Belinda" Adams)
Charlotte Adams Keen
Friend
June 26, 2021
