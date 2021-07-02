Robin Jeffries Smith
January 30, 1955 - June 24, 2021
Robin Jeffries Smith, 66, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Riverside Health and Rehab. Center, Danville, Va.
Born January 30, 1955 in Rockingham County, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Catherine McDaniel Smith.
Survivors include one sister, Karen Davis (Michael) of San Ramon Calif.; four brothers, Gary Smith (Betty) and Byron Smith both of Cascade, Va., Karl Smith (Juanita) of Danville, Va. and Rickey Smith of Chesapeake, Va. and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Sherman Smith.
The family will receive friends at the residence of her brother, Gary Smith (Betty) at 865 Cascade Rd., Cascade, Va.
Graveside services will be conduct on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Frederick D. Noel, Eulogist. Online Condolence may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Smith family.
