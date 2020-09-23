Rodger Louis Witcher



February 15, 1952 - September 16, 2020



Rodger Louis Witcher was born February 15, 1952, to the late Wade and Martha Carter Witcher. He died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in his home.



Rodger is preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Martha Witcher; siblings, Carlene Witcher Hodge, Waverly Witcher, Clifford Witcher, Calvin Witcher, Lawrence Witcher, Jerry Witcher, Murray Witcher and Michael Witcher.



Survivors are his wife, Donneice Whitted-Witcher; children, Emmanuel Whitted, James Whitted, Robin Whitted and Flecia Harris; brothers, Kenneth Witcher (Delores), Milton Witcher (Barbara), Carlton Witcher (Betty), Vernol Witcher, Ray Witcher; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 23, 2020.