Rodney Lamar Carter Sr.



Rodney Lamar Carter Sr. passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at The Remnant Church of Power. Wilson Funeral Services and Cremation, Inc. is assisting the Carter Family.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 27, 2021.