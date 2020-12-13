Roger Lee Hackler
October 08, 1942 - December 10, 2020
Mr. Roger Lee Hackler, age 78, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at SOVAH Health-Danville.
He was born on October 8, 1942, in Rural Retreat, Virginia, to the late Ernest Lee Hackler and Lorina Sage Hackler.
Before his retirement, Mr. Hackler worked at Old Dutch and Dan River Exxon. He also worked in Dan River Mills for 40 plus years, before it closed.
He is survived by his children, Lori Rhodes and her husband, Jerry; the Rev. Mark Hackler and his wife, Cheryl; and Mike Hackler; grandson, Matthew Hackler; great-grandchildren, Jace Hackler, Gavin Hackler, Kayleigh Hackler; step-grandchild, Madison Wyker; sister, Ernestine Sult; special friend, Susan Hatcher; his canine companion, Petey; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hackler was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Hackler, and brother, Ernest "Buckeye" Hackler.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Schoolfield Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Hackler officiating. Due to Covid restrictions, social distancing and mask are required.
Swicegood Funeral Services is respectfully serving the Hackler family.
