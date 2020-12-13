Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Lee Hackler
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Roger Lee Hackler

October 08, 1942 - December 10, 2020

Mr. Roger Lee Hackler, age 78, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at SOVAH Health-Danville.

He was born on October 8, 1942, in Rural Retreat, Virginia, to the late Ernest Lee Hackler and Lorina Sage Hackler.

Before his retirement, Mr. Hackler worked at Old Dutch and Dan River Exxon. He also worked in Dan River Mills for 40 plus years, before it closed.

He is survived by his children, Lori Rhodes and her husband, Jerry; the Rev. Mark Hackler and his wife, Cheryl; and Mike Hackler; grandson, Matthew Hackler; great-grandchildren, Jace Hackler, Gavin Hackler, Kayleigh Hackler; step-grandchild, Madison Wyker; sister, Ernestine Sult; special friend, Susan Hatcher; his canine companion, Petey; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hackler was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Hackler, and brother, Ernest "Buckeye" Hackler.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Schoolfield Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Hackler officiating. Due to Covid restrictions, social distancing and mask are required.

Swicegood Funeral Services is respectfully serving the Hackler family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street, Danville VA 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Schoolfield Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Swicegood Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I played ball with Roger at Rural Retreat. He was a good friend and a great guy. May he Rest In Peace. Steve Rich, Asheville, NC
Steve Rich
January 22, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Hackler family in the loss of their dear loved one. Roger was a friend & neighbor to my parents for many years. Following the home-going of my Dad, he & Florence were there for my Mom, helping her with any number of things. They were the kind of neighbors a person would want. If you called on them, they were there! May the God of all Glory minister to this family in their hour of need.
Judith Kifer
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Roger. He was a long time neighbor of mine in Schoolfield. Even though I have been gone from Danville for many years, when ever I came back I always shared a word or two and a smile from Roger setting on his porch. God bless his family
Becky Kendrick Martin
December 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. We will miss him.
Delores Evans
December 13, 2020
I knew Roger when we were young. My deepest sympathy for your loss. He was a good man. My prayers are with his family. May GOD bless you all.
Arlene Chilton
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results