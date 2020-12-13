Sincere condolences to the Hackler family in the loss of their dear loved one. Roger was a friend & neighbor to my parents for many years. Following the home-going of my Dad, he & Florence were there for my Mom, helping her with any number of things. They were the kind of neighbors a person would want. If you called on them, they were there! May the God of all Glory minister to this family in their hour of need.

Judith Kifer December 19, 2020