Roger Lee Matherly
February 22, 1950 - October 30, 2020
MIAMI, Fla.
Roger Lee Matherly, age 70, of 2501 NW 26th Street, Miami, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Mr. Matherly was born on February 22, 1950, in Pittsylvania County, the son of the late Willard Jesse Matherly and Mary Elizabeth Rigney Matherly. He attended Chatham High School, where he played baseball, basketball, and football. He joined the United States Army in 1968, serving as a Military Police and Correctional Specialist. While in the Army, he served abroad in the Vietnam War and three overseas tours. During his distinguished career, Mr. Matherly was awarded a Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry (with Palm), and several meritorious unit decorations.
He is survived by his wife, Yen Piromboon Matherly of the residence; three children, David Lee Matherly and partner, Jason Michael Bravo, of Miami, Florida, Chief Master Sergeant Amy Matherly Moore and spouse, Rock Moore, of San Antonio, Texas; stepdaughther, Jessica Hilts Thompson and spouse, Dr. Steven Thompson, of East Lansing, Michigan; and five grandchildren, Grace, Peyton, Matthew, Amila, and Skylar. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Willard Matherly Jr. and Samuel H. Matherly.
In lieu of flowers, the family of the late Roger Matherly has requested memorial donations to his favorite cause, the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Florida Funeral Home and Crematory
1495 NW 17th Avenue, Miami, Fla.
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 8, 2020.