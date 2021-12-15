Ronald Neil Glass
Ronald Neil Glass of Greensboro, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the age of 72.
He was born in Danville, Va., on January 6, 1949, to the late Carol Vann Glass and Nancy Lynch Glass.
Ron received his bachelor's degree from Mars Hill University. He continued on to receive his M.Ed. from Averett University and completed teacher certification at Western Carolina University.
He was a Fellow Member of the National Writing Institute through Old Dominion University. Ron completed the professional and technical Internship program through UNCA. He studied organ with Dr. Andre Lash, a former member of the UNC-G faculty.
Ron taught a total of 30 years in North Carolina and Virginia Public Schools. He worked 10 years for The Grove Park Inn and Spa as a department head. He worked as a choir director and organist for several churches for a total of 50 years.
Ron enjoyed traveling, oil painting, performing on piano and organ. He was a member of the North Carolina Education Association, the Virginia Education Association, the National Education Association, and The American Guild of Organists.
Ron is survived by a sister, Kathy G. Hunt and husband, Jerry; a nephew, Matthew Hunt; a niece, Kristy H. Campbell and husband, Kevin; great nephews Vann, Adam, and Ethan; and a great niece, Allie. Ron is survived by his partner of 30 years, William L. Edwards.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ricky Bates officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, Danville, is serving the Glass family. Online condolences at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 15, 2021.