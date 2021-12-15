Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Ronald Neil Glass
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Ronald Neil Glass

Ronald Neil Glass of Greensboro, N.C., passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the age of 72.

He was born in Danville, Va., on January 6, 1949, to the late Carol Vann Glass and Nancy Lynch Glass.

Ron received his bachelor's degree from Mars Hill University. He continued on to receive his M.Ed. from Averett University and completed teacher certification at Western Carolina University.

He was a Fellow Member of the National Writing Institute through Old Dominion University. Ron completed the professional and technical Internship program through UNCA. He studied organ with Dr. Andre Lash, a former member of the UNC-G faculty.

Ron taught a total of 30 years in North Carolina and Virginia Public Schools. He worked 10 years for The Grove Park Inn and Spa as a department head. He worked as a choir director and organist for several churches for a total of 50 years.

Ron enjoyed traveling, oil painting, performing on piano and organ. He was a member of the North Carolina Education Association, the Virginia Education Association, the National Education Association, and The American Guild of Organists.

Ron is survived by a sister, Kathy G. Hunt and husband, Jerry; a nephew, Matthew Hunt; a niece, Kristy H. Campbell and husband, Kevin; great nephews Vann, Adam, and Ethan; and a great niece, Allie. Ron is survived by his partner of 30 years, William L. Edwards.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ricky Bates officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, Danville, is serving the Glass family. Online condolences at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Kathy, Jerry and Family, and Mr. Edwards, Whitney and I are so sorry for your loss. It's been quite a few years since we saw Ronnie. He was an inspiration to me - so talented on the piano and organ. His career in education sparked my interest to pursue this career. Whitney and I had great conversations with him. He was very insightful and interesting. Moving to New England in 1980 hindered us from keeping in touch. I can only imagine how difficult this is for each of you. Whitney and I send our deepest sympathy with prayers and love to each of you. Hoping your beautiful memories will help you as the days pass.
Janet & Whitney Griffith
Family
December 19, 2021
I have fond memories of Ron from our Mars Hill days. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Peggy Matthews
School
December 16, 2021
To the family of Ronald Glass, so sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers that you have comfort during this time.
Dee Myers
Other
December 15, 2021
