Dear Kathy, Jerry and Family, and Mr. Edwards, Whitney and I are so sorry for your loss. It's been quite a few years since we saw Ronnie. He was an inspiration to me - so talented on the piano and organ. His career in education sparked my interest to pursue this career. Whitney and I had great conversations with him. He was very insightful and interesting. Moving to New England in 1980 hindered us from keeping in touch. I can only imagine how difficult this is for each of you. Whitney and I send our deepest sympathy with prayers and love to each of you. Hoping your beautiful memories will help you as the days pass.

Janet & Whitney Griffith Family December 19, 2021