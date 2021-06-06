Menu
Ronald Wayne Hazelwood
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Ronald Wayne Hazelwood

July 2, 1943 - May 28, 2021

Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Hazelwood, 77, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. He was born in Danville, on July 2, 1943, to the late Elmer Samuel Hazelwood and the late Sallie Trammell Hazelwood.

Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was an avid poetry writer, lover of collectibles, and possessed a grand generous spirit that was enjoyed by many. He had many friends he didn't even know he had and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his sons, Joseph Hazelwood, Kevin Hazelwood (Katie), and Christopher Hazelwood; grandchildren, Matthew Hazelwood, Aaron Hazelwood, and Kaleb Hazelwood (Sami); honorary granddaughter, Abby Edwards; great-grandchildren, Rose Hazelwood, and Karter Hazelwood; and brother, Roy Hazelwood.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sister, Patsy Crawford and brother, David Hazelwood.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va., with Pastor Yancey officiating. A wake will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the residence of Christopher Hazelwood, 3078 Joy Circle, Danville, Va.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue, Danville, VA
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
