Ronald Wayne Royster
September 3, 1941 - March 13, 2021
Ronald Wayne Royster of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the age of 79. He was born on September 3, 1941, to the late Mary Crowder Moore and the late Charlie Vernon Royster in Danville, Virginia.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela Royster Vipperman (Kenneth); granddaughter, Katie Elizabeth Vipperman; brother, Charlie James Royster; sister, Liz Thompson, and sister, Ruth Overby. In addition to his family, whom he treasured, Ronald leaves behind his very special friend, Robin Shields.
He had many, many friends. He cherished his St. Mark Church family as well as his neighbors, who were always checking on him. He was an outstanding gentleman of excellent moral character. He was genuine, gentle, and honest.
He served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army in 1960. He sold insurance, worked for the city's police department, sold cars for the Ford dealership, owned and operated Wimpy's on 58 east, and later Royster's Motors until 1997. He then worked with his brother at Little Charlies Auto Sales until he completely retired.
He loved animals and had many pets throughout his life. He enjoyed feeding birds, and he loved to fish. He loved to tell a good story or play a practical joke on his friends. Any time he met a little child, he would always give them a dollar bill. He regularly donated to the wounded veterans. He often paid for police officers' meals. He collected soda pop wall clocks. He loved to drag race in his younger days. He never missed watching a NASCAR race, and his favorite activity was going out to eat.
He was best known for playing the banjo, which he learned as a young boy. People would come from all over the US to sit and listen to him play. He even taught certain techniques to famous musicians, and they would use that knowledge on stage. He was a member of local bluegrass bands and they would perform in nursing homes, etc.
Ronald suffered with tremendous pain and poor health for decades, yet he still enjoyed joking around with people wherever he went.
He is now out of pain and in the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
