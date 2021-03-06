Roosevelt Saunders
March 1, 1940 - March 2, 2021
Mr. Roosevelt Saunders, 81, of 284 Warehouse Road, Blairs, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Sovah Health Danville.
Born on March 1, 1940 he was the son of the late Robert and Clara Saunders. Both of his parents passed when he was very young and was raised by his grandparents the late Raleigh and Pinkie Saunders. In addition to his parents and grandparents he is preceded in death by his first wife, the Reverend Lee Muriel Harris Saunders and two children, Joel and Beverly.
At an early age he professed his faith in Christ and joined the Kentuck Missionary Baptist Church and later joined the Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church in Chatham, Virginia where he remained faithful until death. At Greater Triumph, he served on the usher board, the male chorus and attended Sunday School and Wednesday night bible class faithfully.
Mr. Saunders attended the Southside High School where he excelled in basketball and football. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after 30 plus years of service. Mr. Saunders was a member of the Masonic Order #104 Danville Royal.
Those left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife, Shirley H. Saunders of the residence; his precious children, Rhonda Echols (Bernard) of Greensboro, North Carolina, Dexter Saunders (Brenda) of Danville, Virginia, Kelly Saunders (Letitia) of Oxford, North Carolina, and Kimberly of Virginia Beach, Virginia; four stepchildren, Barbara Brown (Jay), Deborah Harris and Victor Harris (Christine) of Chatham, Virginia and Leslie Jones (Wesley) of Hurt, Virginia; 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of stepgrands, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Saunders will be conducted on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael K. Ferrell Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m.
In compliance with state and federal regulations due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation hours, allowing ten (10) people at a time.
Due to a limited amount of people being allowed for the funeral service, the Saunders family encourages friends to log onto www.millerfuneralhomeinc.com
and click the Zoom link on the obituary.
Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 6, 2021.