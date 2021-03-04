Rosa Richardson Stephens
On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital, the angel of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, came to escort Rosa Richardson Stephens, 77, of 160 Pitchfork Road, Chatham, Va., from this life to eternal rest.
Rosa was born on February 2, 1944, to the late Rosa Mae Richardson Vaden and was educated in the Pittsylvania County Public Schools. She was employed by Columbia Flooring, Bassett Walker, Dan River Mills, a private nurses' aide for various families, and a school bus driver for Pittsylvania County Public Schools from September 1987 until her health declined in May 2004.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband, Jayvester Stephens; five loving and devoted daughters, Rosa Shaw (Everett) of Richmond, Va.; Brenda Stephens of Chatham, Va., Amanda Stephens of Burlington, N.C., Janet Stephens of Chesterfield, Va. and Cheramy Stephens of Danville, Va.; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a stepfather, Charlie Vaden of Chatham, Va.; five siblings, Charlie L. Vaden (Yvonne) of Halifax, Va., Millicent Motely of Chatham, Va., Elaine Bennet (Hugh) of Blairs, Va., Paulena Vaden (Leslie) of Chatham, Va., and Elena Logan (Darrell) of Java, Va.; four sisters-in-law, Gertrude Williams of Upper Marlboro, Md., Ruth Stephens of Lanham, Md., Yvonne Hartridge of Washington, D.C., and Patricia Pope of Chatham, Va.; three brothers-in-law, Ronald Lovelace of Danville, VA; Ronnie Stephens (Kim) of Washington, DC and Leon Stephens (Jean) of Chatham, VA; a devoted care giver, Betty Walker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
A walk-through viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. The family will be present from 6 until 7 p.m. Funeral services for Mrs. Stephens will be conducted on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Antonel M. Myler Sr., Eulogist. Interment will be in the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Java, Va. Services can be streamed live by logging on to www.millerfuneralhomeinc.com
.
In compliance with state and federal regulations due to COVID-19, masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced during the visitation hours and funeral services. Ten (10) people at a time will be allowed for the visitation. No social gathering will be allowed.
The Stephens family has entrusted the services of Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 4, 2021.