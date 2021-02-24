Rosabell Hampton Phillips
Rosabell Hampton Phillips, 83, of 142 Davis Street, Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va.
Born on September 30, 1937,in Eden, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Pete Hampton Sr. and Martha Hairston Hampton. She was married to the late Lester Phillips.
Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Dr. Emmett S. Young III, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, a viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time, masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Phillips family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Feb. 24, 2021.