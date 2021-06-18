Ross Hunter McDonald
July 28, 1961 - June 11, 2021
Ross Hunter McDonald, age 59, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.
Born in Reidsville, he was a son of the late Edwin Hunter McDonald and Alice Anglin McDonald. Ross was a member of West End Christian Church in Danville and was a retired newspaper carrier for the Danville Register & Bee. He loved and collected all genres of music, movies, and television shows. Ross was a fan of the N.C. State Wolfpack as well as the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Eagles. He loved going to the beach, riding rollercoasters, visiting craft breweries, and everything about the elusive and mysterious Bigfoot. He was a kind soul, a loyal friend to many, and a proud uncle with unconditional love for his nieces.
Ross is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Patti McDonald of High Point; two nieces, Erica Dougherty and husband, Adam, and Maggie McDonald and fiancé, Justin Wilbanks; aunts, Sadie Anglin Shaffer and Frances Anglin Bazemore, and many cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. Ohenry Blvd Greensboro, NC 27405.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Arc of High Point, 153 E. Bellevue Drive, High Point, NC 27265.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 18, 2021.