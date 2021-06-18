Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ross Hunter McDonald
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC
Ross Hunter McDonald

July 28, 1961 - June 11, 2021

Ross Hunter McDonald, age 59, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Born in Reidsville, he was a son of the late Edwin Hunter McDonald and Alice Anglin McDonald. Ross was a member of West End Christian Church in Danville and was a retired newspaper carrier for the Danville Register & Bee. He loved and collected all genres of music, movies, and television shows. Ross was a fan of the N.C. State Wolfpack as well as the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Eagles. He loved going to the beach, riding rollercoasters, visiting craft breweries, and everything about the elusive and mysterious Bigfoot. He was a kind soul, a loyal friend to many, and a proud uncle with unconditional love for his nieces.

Ross is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Patti McDonald of High Point; two nieces, Erica Dougherty and husband, Adam, and Maggie McDonald and fiancé, Justin Wilbanks; aunts, Sadie Anglin Shaffer and Frances Anglin Bazemore, and many cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. Ohenry Blvd Greensboro, NC 27405.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Arc of High Point, 153 E. Bellevue Drive, High Point, NC 27265.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.

Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point

Cumby Family Funeral Service

1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. Ohenry Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cumby Family Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cumby Family Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Ross was a one of a kind person, who was able to bring a smile to everyone´s face. He will be missed. Sympathies to Mark, Patti, and the rest of the family.
David Gustafson
Friend
June 28, 2021
Ross was so dearly loved by his family. Many happy memories to remember.
Robin Brackin
June 19, 2021
So sorry for the family loss. I been knowing him I was little. I grew up with him on Lakeside Drive in Danville Virginia. I started seeing him and his mama in Walmart where I work which is the one in Danville.
Teresa Blake
Friend
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results