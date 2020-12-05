Roxie Ann Haley Hammock
May 16, 1937 - December 3, 2020
Roxie Ann Haley Hammock, 83, of Callands, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on May 16, 1937 in Pittsylvania County, Va. to the late William Sanders Haley and Rosie Norton Haley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Hammock; son, Douglas Hammock; four sisters, and two brothers.
She is survived by her son, Charles Hammock and wife, Tammy; sister, Marie Wilford; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to the caregivers, Tammy A. Hammock, daughter-in-law, and Tracie Hammock, granddaughter.
All services will be held private.
Memorials may be made to the Callands Volunteer Fire Department, 11741 Callands Rd, Callands, VA 24530.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Hammock family. www.scottfuneralhomechatham.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 5, 2020.