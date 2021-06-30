Roy Francis Coleman



June 24, 1927 - June 19, 2021



Roy Francis Coleman of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the age of 93. He was born on June 24, 1927, to Francis and Ruth Coleman in Rochester, N.Y. He moved to Danville in the late nineties from Rochester, N.Y.



He is survived by his brother, Jack Coleman of Yucaipa, Calif.; sister, Nancy Servati of Tulsa, Okla., Roger Coleman of Rochester, N.Y.; son, John Coleman of Rochester, N.Y.; son, David Coleman of Lemoore, Calif.; daughter, Susan Egle of Danville, Va.; son, Michael Coleman of Cleveland, N.Y.; son, Steven Coleman of Cape Coral, Fla.; daughter, Katherine Oestreich of Lakewood, Calif., Robert Coleman of San Marcos, Calif., and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Roy graduated from Edison Technical High School in Rochester, N.Y. and later served in the Army Air Corps during the Korean Crisis. He went on to graduate from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y. and work as a tool and die maker for Eastman Kodak Company at their Hawk-Eye plant.



Roy was a man whom was respected from everyone who he met. He was a loyal member of the Poquoson Tribe No. 124 of the Redman's in Danville, Va.



We would like to mention our appreciation to his home healthcare Nurse Adrian Phillips and Housekeeper Kimberly Morris for their dedication to our father for the past two-and-a-half years.



Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, Danville, Va. is serving the Coleman family.



Memorial services will be held at Memorial Gardens in Danville to be attended by family and close friends at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made In his name to Poquoson Tribe No. 124 of the Redman's in Danville, Va.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 30, 2021.